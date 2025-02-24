Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 922 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $270.74 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $187.05 and a 12-month high of $271.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.50.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

