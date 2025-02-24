Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVV. UBS Group cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE SVV traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 585,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

