Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 752.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 17,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,035.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $975.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.