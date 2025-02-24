J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

