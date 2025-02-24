Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 2,689 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 134,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 48,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 125,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Down 1.2 %

CVX stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

