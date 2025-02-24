Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.28 and a 200 day moving average of $536.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

