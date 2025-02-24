Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $246,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 24,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $441.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

