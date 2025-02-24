Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – February 23rd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, Iris Energy, TeraWulf, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,220,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,849,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,807,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,950,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,694,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,869,574. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,076,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,448,156. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 4.24.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $10.88. 18,490,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,206,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,399,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,357,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 13,013,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,459,028. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

