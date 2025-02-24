Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

