Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 23rd

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and CRH are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,962,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,282,283. Walmart has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $7.49 on Friday, reaching $238.93. 3,164,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,157. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.31 and its 200-day moving average is $258.70.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,263,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

