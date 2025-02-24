Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 977,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $15,276,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $7,331,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

