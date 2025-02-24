Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 294.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

