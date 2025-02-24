Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 185.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,150,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 805,276 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares in the last quarter. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 748,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $27.24 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

