Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.