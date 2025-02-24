Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,728 call options on the company. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 6,370 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 556,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,576. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

