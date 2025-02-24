Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.96 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $167.92 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $109.66 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

