Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $265.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

