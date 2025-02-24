iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

