Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.06.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.84. 494,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,919. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

