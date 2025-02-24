Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Buys A$3,018,337.69 in Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cmrlec acquired 20,816,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$3,018,337.69 ($1,922,508.08).

Pantoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42.

About Pantoro

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

