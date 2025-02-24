Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Buys A$3,018,337.69 in Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Paul Cmrlec acquired 20,816,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$3,018,337.69 ($1,922,508.08).
Pantoro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42.
About Pantoro
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pantoro
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Beaten Down Healthcare Stocks Recovering in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These 3 Unusual ETFs Have Dominated the S&P 500’s Performance YTD
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- UnitedHealth’s RSI Suggests It Is Extremely Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Pantoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.