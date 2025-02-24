Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87, Zacks reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Hovnanian Enterprises updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %
HOV traded down $4.03 on Monday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.71. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on HOV. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
