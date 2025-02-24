Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87, Zacks reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Hovnanian Enterprises updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

HOV traded down $4.03 on Monday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.71. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HOV. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.