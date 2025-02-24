Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 7,915 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

