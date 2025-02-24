iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

