Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 892,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $113,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.32 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.