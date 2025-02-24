Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63,495 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.50 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

