Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $384.82 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.13 and a 200-day moving average of $397.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

