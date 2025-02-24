Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,597 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 382,011 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 118,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,301 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.