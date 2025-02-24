Colonial River Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colonial River Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 505 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

SBUX opened at $111.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

