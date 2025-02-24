Colonial River Investments LLC Acquires 109 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $123.23 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.