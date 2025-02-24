Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 867 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.