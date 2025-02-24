Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after buying an additional 670,089 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after buying an additional 464,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.51 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.