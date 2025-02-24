South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.58 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $9,908,492. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $168.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $169.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

