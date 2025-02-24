11,562 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 22,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 4.7 %

INTC stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

