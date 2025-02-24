W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $198.40 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

