BankPlus Trust Department Buys Shares of 3,930 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $236.52 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average is $227.92.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

