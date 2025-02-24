Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.

SEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 405,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,905. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $39.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

