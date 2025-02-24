Shariaportfolio Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shariaportfolio Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.2% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $271.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.