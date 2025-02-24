Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.