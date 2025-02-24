S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Ghe LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ghe LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.8% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $533.05 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.45. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

