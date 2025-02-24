Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2025

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAX

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.62. 866,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.