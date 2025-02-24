Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,023 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,016. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $937.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,054.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $979.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

