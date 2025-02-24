iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 31033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $626.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.