iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 41812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $293.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 320.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

