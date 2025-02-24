iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 1131588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Collier Financial bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

