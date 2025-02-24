Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 62213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

