Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.61 and last traded at $116.39, with a volume of 22280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.57.

HOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

