Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $211.18, with a volume of 1780143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

