Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 118.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

