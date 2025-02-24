Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

