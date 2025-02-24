Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.59.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

